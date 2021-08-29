Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $667,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

