Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Covanta accounts for approximately 2.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 330,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 296,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.