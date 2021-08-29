Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 669,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,192,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.84 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

