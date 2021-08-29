Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires 18,289 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

