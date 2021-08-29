AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $263.63

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.63 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 258.51 ($3.38). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.41), with a volume of 4,246 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

