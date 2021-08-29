AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,002,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

