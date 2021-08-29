AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

