Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

