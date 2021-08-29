Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.50. 551,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

