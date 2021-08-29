Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.22. 13,188,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

