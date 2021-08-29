Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.