Abbot Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,356. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

