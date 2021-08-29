AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAC Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.36 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

