74,700 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 590.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

