$743.61 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $743.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,705. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $19,848,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

