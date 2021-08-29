613 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.