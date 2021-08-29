3,670 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

DFAS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

