$301.92 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $301.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. NuVasive posted sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 758,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,108. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,999.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

