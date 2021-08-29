$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $292.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.10 million and the lowest is $289.60 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

