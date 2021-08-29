$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $25.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,069. The firm has a market cap of $404.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

