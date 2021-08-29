$232.81 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $232.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.74 million to $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 673,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

