$232.81 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $232.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.74 million to $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 673,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.