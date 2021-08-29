1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

