145,304 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Centene comprises approximately 1.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 36.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

