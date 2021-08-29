142,047 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 142,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

