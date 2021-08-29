12,992 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,405.50, a PEG ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

