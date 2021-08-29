12,500 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $87,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

