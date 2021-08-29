12,034 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

