11,452 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,840,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHY stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.