1,110 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $271.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

