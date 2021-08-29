111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.06. 111 shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 3,359 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $162,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

