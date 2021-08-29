111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.06. 111 shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 3,359 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.80.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
