$108.52 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $108.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $429.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $502.34 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $517.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 339,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,431. Workiva has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

