10,200 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

