$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,390. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

