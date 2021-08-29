$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

