$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.40. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 365.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27. Nutrien has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

