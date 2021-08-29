0Chain (ZCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,457.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $213,457.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.