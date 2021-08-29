$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gentherm by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gentherm by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

