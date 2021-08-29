$0.91 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 219,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,508. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

