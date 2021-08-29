-$0.66 EPS Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

