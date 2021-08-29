$0.58 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.52. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $166,604. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

