$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 157,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.