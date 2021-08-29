$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,886. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 92,951.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.