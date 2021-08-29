-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 340,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.