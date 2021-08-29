-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 340,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

