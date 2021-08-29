$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $15,997,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $6,223,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 355,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,079. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

