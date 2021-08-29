$0.35 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

PKOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

