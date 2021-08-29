-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RADI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 536,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

