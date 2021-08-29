$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

