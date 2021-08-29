$0.08 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $198.60.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

