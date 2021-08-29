$0.02 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

