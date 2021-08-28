Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 94.9% in August

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.19. 24,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.